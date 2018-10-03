Overturned big rig has neighbors concerned over safety near Route 116

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Lynn Garnett described what it's like living near Jae Valley Road in one word, “scary.”

Garnett, who has been living in the area for 30 years is referring to drivers, especially truck drivers who fly past her house.

“It’s very scary to turn in my driveway every day. Folks are coming around this curb very fast,” Garnett said.

Throughout Wednesday morning, the mess from an overturned big rig reduced traffic to a single lane, and crews were still cleaning up into the early-afternoon hours.

“People don't realize how steep that curb is,” Garnett said.

Due to safety concerns in the area, the Virginia Department of Transportation implemented the through truck restriction in 2011.

“The restriction was put in place because of the difficulties tractor trailers have navigating this very curvy section of roadway,” Jason Bond, spokesperson of VDOT, said.

The Through Truck Restriction affects about 12.6 miles of Jae Valley Road near Windy Gap Mountain.

While Bond said the number of crashes has not increased since the restriction, many of the 911 calls are related to trucks getting stuck.

The through truck restriction sign doesn't mean all trucks are restricted.

“The restriction only affects through truck traffic. It doesn't affect drivers making business deliveries or those who live along this route,” Bond said.

While charges for this crash are pending, Garnett sees this as a wake-up call for commuters.

“Be careful. You can't be in that big a hurry," Garnett said.

Bond said there have only been two truck-related crashes in the area in the past three years.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.