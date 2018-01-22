Laurel Fork family trying to find missing therapy dog

LAUREL FORK, Va. - For two years, Emily Goad has been training Stella to become a therapy dog since she was a puppy.

“She's very well trained. She knows so many different commands and tricks for entertainment,” Goad said.

On Jan. 8th, Goad said, she let Stella and her pet pig, Piggy, outside for a few minutes.

“Piggy came back from around the side porch, and Stella never did,” Goad said.

Goad's six-year-old nephew, Eli, said he and Stella were best friends.

Once Stella was fully trained, Goad was planning to take the therapy dog to several local hospitals and nursing homes to work with patients in the spring.

Goad is now desperately trying to find Stella, and is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to finding her dog.

Goad is asking anyone with information to call her at 276-730-5516.

