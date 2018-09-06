Pack your patience for traffic pattern changes at Hokie's home opening football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. - After a huge win over Florida State, Virginia Tech is expecting a sold-out crowd at this weekend's football game.

As thousands of football fans get ready for the game, Mark Owczarski, spokesperson of Virginia Tech, said drivers should expect a change in the flow of traffic on game day.

“We're excited because now we've got a lot of the South Gate and 460 construction behind us. Those roads are effectively open,” Owczarski said.

While there's still some work being done with the new 460 South Gate connector, visitors can expect a smoother experience going to and from the game.

“The new South Gate entrance has got two lanes coming in and police will have it such that you'll come all the way in without interruptions right to your lot,"

Owczarski said. "They're going to close roads going in and move traffic even quicker going out.”

Before and after the game, the roundabouts will be positioned so cars will not need to stop.

“That is going to make the flow of traffic easier and faster before and after the game,” Owczarski said.

For more information on parking or traffic, you can go to http://www.hokiesports.com.

