Paralyzed Virginia high school graduate walks the stage

HENRICO, Va. - Ryan Estrada did “something that might not have seemed possible just a year ago” says Henrico County Public Schools.

NBC 12 reports that the teen, who was paralyzed after a horrific car accident just over a year ago, stood up from his wheelchair and walked to receive his diploma.

Estrada suffered two major injuries including a broken neck and a severe spinal cord injury in the 2017 car crash.

Henrico County Public Schools posted a video that shows Estrada getting up, walking across the stage and receiving his diploma on June 11 from Godwin High School Principal Leigh Dunavant.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.