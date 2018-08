Battle lines form between white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' and anti-fascist counter-protesters during the 'Unite the Right' rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National Park Service has approved the Unite the Right rally organizer's permit for a DC rally.

This rally would happen Sunday afternoon in Lafayette Square.

Jason Kessler, the organizer, believes 400 supports will attend this event, which he claims is about civil rights abuse in Charlottesville and "white civil rights."

The National Park Service has also approved two permits for counter-protest groups.

