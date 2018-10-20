Virginia

Person pulled from lake on Sweet Briar campus, taken to the hospital

The person's condition is unknown at this time

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer, Shayne Dwyer - Reporter
SWEET BRIAR, Va. - A person was taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon after being pulled from a lake on Sweet Briar College's campus, according to college officials. 

Officials say that the person, who is not affiliated with the college, was taken for emergency medical treatment and that they do not have details on the person's condition. 

While this is no longer considered an emergency situation, officials say Boathouse Road has been closed due to the incident until further notice. 

