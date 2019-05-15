Pit bull found shot to death at Richmond middle school, photos too 'gruesome for public viewing'

RICHMOND, Va. - Authorities are looking for the person responsible for shooting a pit bull in the head and leaving it at a middle school track in Richmond.

Richmond Animal Care and Control officers responded to a call Monday for a dead dog found on the track at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.

The dog was a black and white female pit bull with no identification that weighed about 45 pounds and did not have a collar, tags, or a microchip, according to RACC.

In a Facebook post about the shooting, RACC officials said "photos of her body are too gruesome for public viewing."

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

