Pit bull found strangled, abandoned in dumpster behind Virginia elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. - Officers with a Richmond animal shelter recovered the body of a pit bull from a dumpster behind an elementary school.

On Friday, Richmond Animal Care and Control officers found where someone had discarded a 3-year-old, black and white, spayed female pit bull from a dumpster behind John B. Cary Elementary School.

The shelter says the dog appears to have been strangled with a hunter green slip lead leash that was still tightly wound around her neck. They think she was dumped about an hour before she was discovered.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday when this incident occurred, there were many families around the park and school playground.

The dog was microchipped and its previous owners are helping investigators track down the current owner, according to NBC12.

The shelter is hopeful that someone saw something that could help in this abuse investigation, and ask anyone with information to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

