Pit bull rescued from fighting ring to become police K9

HONAKER, Va. (AP) - A 3-year-old pit bull named Dallas who was rescued from a fighting ring in Canada is set to become a drug-sniffing police dog in Virginia.

The Washington Post reports Dallas is among the first pit bulls ever rescued from fighting to train as police dogs. Honaker Police Chief Brandon Cassell says a badge has already been ordered for Dallas, who starts next month.

Dallas and 30 other pit bulls were seized from a compound in Canada in 2015. Eighteen were sent to rescues following a court-battle for rehabilitation by Ontario-based shelter Dog Tales.

Dallas was enrolled in a program at Florida-rescue Pit Sisters that matches hard-to-adopt dogs with prison inmates, who train and care for them. He was then trained for his police role by nonprofit Throw Away Dogs Project.

