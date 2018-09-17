Police believe hit-and-run driver may have entered Virginia

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. - Authorities are asking for help finding a compact SUV they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

On Friday, at 1:15 a.m., the North Carolina Highway Patrol in Guilford County responded to the crash that happened sometime between midnight and 12:30 a.m. on Browns Summit Road near Chickasha Drive, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

While traveling north on Browns Summit Road, the driver went left of center, off the roadway to the left and struck a man who was walking north on the southbound shoulder, police say.

The investigation revealed several pieces of evidence, to include a mirror that determined the vehicle to be a silver 2011-2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The man who was hit was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for severe injuries and remains in critical condition.

Damage to the vehicle will be to the front-left area and include a missing driver’s side mirror. It was last seen traveling north on Browns Summit Road; possibly toward Virginia.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Highway Patrol at 336-334-5500, or *HP (*47).

