Police: Deputy shot and wounded suicidal man with gun, knife

LOUISA, Va - Police in Virginia say a sheriff's deputy has shot and wounded a man who was armed and suicidal.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that the incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a cemetery in Louisa. The town is about an hour northwest of Richmond.

Police said the Louisa County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a man who said he was suicidal. Police said the deputy arrived to find a man with a knife and a firearm. Police did not say what led to the shooting.

The unidentified man is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital. State police are investigating.

Police said the deputy has been placed on leave. They did not identify the race of the deputy or of the wounded man.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.