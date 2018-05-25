Police now consider missing Virginia 16-year-old endangered

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old it now considers endangered.

Palmer Marsh was reported missing by family members to police May 4, but authorities Thursday reclassified Marsh as endangered.

There has been no known contact with Palmer since he was last seen leaving his home on Burwell Road in Nokesville on May 2 following a disagreement with a parent.

Anyone with information on Palmer’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or a local police department.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.