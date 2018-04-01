Police: One arrested after Marymount University bomb threat

ARLINGTON, Va. (NBC4) - One person was arrested after Marymount University was evacuated due to a bomb threat, police said.

Officials told the public to evacuate the Arlington campus Sunday morning after a threat was found on social media.

"Campus Evacuation! Campus evacuation due to bomb threat. This is not a drill," Marymount's Twitter post read.

Police announced they had taken a suspect into custody about an hour after the evacuation order. The suspect is thought to be involved in the threat, but police haven't yet detailed charges.

K-9 units were brought in to sweep the scene and no evidence of a bomb was found. On Sunday afternoon, police announced the campus was re-opened.

The threat was made over social media, Marymount said in a press release. Although it is April Fools' Day, Arlington and campus police fully investigated the threat. It's not clear if the threat was a joke.

The school is on Easter break, meaning there's fewer students on campus than usual, a Marymount spokesperson told NBC.

