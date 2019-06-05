Police search quarry after possible drowning in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a possible missing person situation near the Schuyler Quarry in Nelson County, according to NBC 29.

Authorities have released few details, but confirm emergency crews were called out for a possible drowning in the area of Schuyler Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews from several jurisdictions could be seen by Quarry Hill Lane and Schulyer Road, including an underwater recovery crew and a canine unit.

