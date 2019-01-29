Police searching for 2-year-old Charlottesville boy believed to be in danger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -

The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a missing 2-year-old boy believed to be in danger.

Daniel Burnett is 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 35 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with "OshKosh" written on it and gray cargo pants.

Daniel is believed to be in danger and police say he was taken by his mother, Casey Carter.

Carter is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

She may have access to a red 1998 Saturn sedan with Virginia license plate VFW 1088.

If located call 911 or the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.

State police say this case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.