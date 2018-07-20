Police searching for abducted Virginia teen believed to be in danger

PAMPLIN, Va. - Authorities are asking for help finding a 19-year-old woman they believe was abducted and currently in danger.

Virginia State Police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for Megan Metzger, who was last seen Tuesday.

The 5 foot 5 inch Pamplin, Virginia woman weighs about 150 pounds and has a five-inch scar on her right arm.

Police say she may need medical attention.

Anyone with information about Metzger is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 1-804-553-3445.

