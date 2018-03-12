Police searching for convicted sex offender in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia State Police is asking for help in finding a convicted sex offender who may be hiding in Virginia.
Authorities believe 28-year-old Richard Benjamin Mangum is in the Charlottesville-Fluvanna County area.
He was convicted in Arkansas but moved to Virginia, and police said he never registered in Virginia after his move.
Mangum is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds
He has a teardrop tattoo under his left eye and uses the aliases Rich, Ricky and Rich Manly.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.