Police searching for missing 70-year-old Virginia man believed to be in danger

NORTHUMBERLAND, Va. - Authorities are searching for a 70-year-old missing Virginia man who's believed to be in danger.

Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert Friday on behalf of the Northumberland Sheriff's Department for Lewis Rice.

Rice, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, was last seen at 12:48 a.m. Friday at his home on Kingston Road in Lottsburg.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark pants and black and red tennis shoes.

Rices suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. He may need medical attention.

Please contact the Northumberland Sheriff's Department at 1-804-580-5221 if he's located.



