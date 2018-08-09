Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

LEE COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Authorities believe the hit-and-run vehicle is blue and has possible damage to either side in the front of the car, along with possible damage to the hood of the car.

The incident happened at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 in Lee County, Virginia, when a motorcycle was hit by a car, causing the motorcycle to hit a pole, according to police.

Police say the other vehicle drove away and the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day. The driver was wearing a helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131.

