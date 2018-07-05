Police searching for Virginia woman they believe was abducted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a woman believed to have been abducted.

Bellamy Malaki Gamboa, 39, was last seen Sunday.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Gamboa has a tattoo of a band of roses on her right arm. She also has a tattoo on her right ankle.

Virginia Beach police believe she's been abducted and is in danger.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-8175.



