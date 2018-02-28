Police: Student shot inside dorm room at Norfolk State University

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) - A Norfolk State University student was found shot early Tuesday morning in a dorm on campus, WAVY reports.

The university sent out a campus-wide alert about the incident, saying a 19-year-old student was shot just before 1 a.m. The alert said the shooting happened at Babbette Smith South residence hall.

Norfolk police say they found the student at the dorm with an injury not considered life-threatening. Medics took him to the hospital where is he is expected to be OK. No one else was hurt.

NSU students say the campus is generally safe, but the news of the shooting has left them shaken.

“I thought it was pretty crazy,” said Kayla Johnson, a junior. “That’s pretty drastic — a shooting happening on campus.”

Ladasia Harris, a sophomore in nearby Scott Hall, says the dorms have security measures and visitors must sign in with a resident. She says NSU police do a good job, but she’s still concerned. “I’m a little I guess worried, It’s something that would concern anybody.”

Freshman Tyquan Lamb lives in Babbette Smith South, and says the shooting shows that security can break down. “There shouldn’t have been a gun make it to the third floor.”

Police say an investigation found the student was inside his dorm when he heard a loud noise from an adjacent dorm room, and found he had been shot.

Images from the scene showed an ambulance and several police cars outside the dorm. Norfolk police and NSU Police are both investigating the shooting.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

