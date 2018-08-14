Police: Toddler dies after fall from 24th-floor balcony

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A toddler has died after falling from a 24th-floor balcony at the same northern Virginia apartment complex where a 3-year-old fell from an open window and died months ago.

Fairfax County police say they're investigating the death of the toddler, who fell Monday afternoon from a balcony at the Skyline Towers Apartments in Falls Church.

Police spokesman Christopher Sharp said at a news conference that the child was pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn't release the age, gender or name.

He says it's the same apartment building complex where a 3-year-old boy died after falling from an open bedroom window in May.

Sharp says investigators are conducting interviews to learn the circumstances that led up to this latest death.

