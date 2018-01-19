Pregnant woman hospitalized after being hit by car outside Virginia Starbucks

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A nine-months-pregnant woman was hit by a car Friday afternoon in Newport News, according to WAVY.

Police tell the NBC affiliate that at about 2:30 p.m., a 63-year-old woman was involved in a three-vehicle accident and drove through the parking lot of the Starbucks, hitting the pregnant woman.

The pregnant woman was transported to a local hospital, but police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver faces a charge of reckless driving and police say the crash is still under investigation.

