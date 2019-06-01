President Trump offers condolences to Virginia Beach community following mass shooting

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before presenting the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House May 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences to Virginia Beach following Friday's mass shooting in the city.

The president said he has already spoken with Gov. Ralph Northam and both Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and Virginia Beach Vice Mayor James Wood.

In his tweet, the president also let the Virginia Beach community know that the federal government is there for whatever they may need.

Below is the full text of the president's tweet:

Spoke to Virginia Governor @RalphNortham last night, and the Mayor and Vice Mayor of Virginia Beach this morning, to offer condolences to that great community. The Federal Government is there, and will be, for whatever they may need. God bless the families and all!

