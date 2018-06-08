Proceeds for Poverty sale kicks off Friday

TROUTVILLE, Va. - The 7th annual Proceeds for Poverty sale kicked off Friday.

Hundreds of people from our community donated items to Global Partners in Peace and Development.

Those items are now for sale.

One hundred percent of all proceeds go to help people in poverty around the world and here locally.

If you would like to participate, the Proceeds for Poverty sale will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church in Troutville.

