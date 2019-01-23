Proposed bill could lift age cap for autism health coverage

RICHMOND, Va. - Families with autistic children can now breathe a sigh of relief.

On Tuesday, the House of Delegates Committee on Commerce and Labor unanimously voted in favor of a bill that would lift the age cap on autism health coverage.

Currently, insurance companies are only required to cover costs up to age 10.

Meanwhile, a 2013 VCU study found the average age of diagnosis is between ages 6 and 7, meaning many children only receive three or four years of necessary treatment.

According to a statement from Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), this legislation could impact 10,000 Virginians on the autism spectrum.

“No other prevalent health condition, including asthma, diabetes and cancer, has coverage limits imposed based on the age of the patient, and I believe age limits do not belong on coverage for autism," said Delegate Bob Thomas (R-Stafford), the patron of the bill.

The bill will now move on to the House Committee on Appropriations.

