Proud day for town of Troutville as new memorial unveiled

TROUTVILLE, Va. - It's a proud day for the town of Troutville as a new memorial was installed at the Troutville Town Parks Memorial Garden Sunday.

The unveiling of the Blue Star Memorial serves as a symbol of hope and pride.

Scot Finley, a Blue Star family who has a son and daughter, both in the military service, felt honored to see the new memorial.

“It means all the world to me, not only that my family recognizes my children's service and my church recognizes it, but for the larger community of Botetourt County and Virginia to recognize the sacrifices that these families make,” Finley said.

His son, Samuel Finley, who's currently serving as a medic in the U.S. Army, shared in the excitement.

“It was very humbling to look around and see all the different people from different military backgrounds,” Finley said.

The new memorial attracted so many, that there weren't enough seats for everyone.

Mayor David Horton said that the packed crowd spoke volumes about the community.

“It says a lot. Troutville is a very caring community,” Horton said.

Horton said he hopes this new memorial will serve as a reminder of what Veterans Day means to the community.

