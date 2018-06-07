Public gets inside look into new Salem Motor Lofts for first time

SALEM, Va. - The West Salem Body Shop turned Salem Motor Lofts gave the public an inside look for the first time.

The residential lofts, set to open this summer, have local businesses thrilled.

Owner Khana Ha of Champloo Desserts, whose business is just a few minutes from the new lofts, hopes to see more foot traffic.

“Hopefully more families and more younger people will be moving into the downtown area,” Ha said.

Councilman Jane Johnson of the City of Salem says the 18 lofts is just another step that will add vitality to the area.

“It's going to be a great opportunity to let the general public see how that building is being transformed and it's really lovely in maintaining some of the historic features,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the new lofts come in light of multiple projects in the works.

“Next door we have some hotel rooms that will be opening up towards September,” Johnson said.

The lofts are all one-bedroom units.

The building will also have two restaurant spaces that will open on the first floor.

As for rent, the cost has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.