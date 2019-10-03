Pumpkins make list of top 20 agricultural products in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Pumpkins are more popular than ever in the commonwealth.

For the first time, they’re one of the top 20 agricultural products in the state.

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture, more than $10 million worth of pumpkins were sold commercially last year.

The department's communication director, Elaine Lidholm, said a lot of farmers are now growing them for agritourism.

“Pumpkin patches on farms are extremely popular. So when you add a crop, even if it’s not your whole farm, you’re adding an additional income stream, kind of hedging your bets in case the corn crop fails that year,” Lidholm explained.

