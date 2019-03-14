Queen of Steam to ride again, but not in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The Queen of Steam will be riding the rails again, but not in Roanoke.

The 611 is heading to Pennsylvania's Strasburg Rail Road for four weeks of events in the fall, according to Peg McGuire with the Virginia Museum of Transportation. This is the first event for the Queen of Steam since she returned to the Star City under her own steam power.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation and the Strasburg Rail Road are joining forces for the events, including a chance to ride behind the restored 611, operate and fire the train, cab rides and photo charters. Other events include classic car shows, shop tours and other family events.

The 611 and Strasburg's No. 475, their N&W Class M locomotive, will be reunited as a part of the events.

“Reuniting 475 and 611 is a rare opportunity for railfans and heritage railroad tourists alike,” Steve Barrall, station master at Strasburg, said in a release to Train Magazine. “When the two locomotives are side-by-side, you will see, hear, and feel how the Norfolk & Western Railway revolutionized steam technology in under 50 years.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Strasburg Rail Road website starting Friday.

Here is a list of events:

September 28, 29: Norfolk & Western Railway Steam Reunion

October 4 - 6: Railfan Photography Extravaganza

October 12-14: Rail & Road: A Transportation Evolution

October 19, 20: At the Throttle of Norfolk & Western Steam

