Radford student wins $1,000 a week for 10 years

RADFORD, Va. - Radford University student Sukanya Patterson says she froze when a Weekly Grand lottery ticket she purchased turned out to be a winner.

Patterson was headed home to Newport News for spring break when she stopped at the 7-Eleven near campus and decided to purchase five scratch-off tickets.

When she later scratched them, she discovered one was a top-prize winner, worth $1,000 per week for 10 years.

She had the option of taking the full prize over the span of 10 years or a one-time cash option of $469,820. She chose the cash option.

Patterson is a freshman at Radford, studying interior design, and said she plans to use her winnings to pay for her education.

The odds of winning the top prize in Weekly Grand are 1 in 4,222,800. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.6, with the lesser prizes ranging from $2 to $10,000.

Patterson is the first person to claim the top prize, which means three more remain unclaimed.

