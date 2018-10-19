Radford University students inspired after president's State of the University address

RADFORD, Va. - Breon Case, a proud Radford University student, is excited about his future, especially after hearing President Brian Hemphill's State of the University address.

"He kind of made it seem like everyone plays a part in it, which is what we love about him," Case said.

Hemphill said the address served as a chance to celebrate last year as well as the future.

"We're excited about the announcement of our RARE (Radford Amazonian Research Expedition) program providing an opportunity for our students to travel to the Amazon and engage in meaningful research," Hemphill said.

Hemphill was also pleased to announce the establishment of the Presidential Fellows program.

"This will provide the opportunity for faculty to be able to engage in some of the work to advance this institution as we think about research, teaching and scholarship," Hemphill said.

Historically, Hemphill said, the university invested $4.2 million annually in scholarship support for students.

Now, that number has grown to $7.5 million.

Hemphill concluded his address by emphasizing the importance of empowering students from diverse backgrounds by providing transformative educational experiences.

He said he looks forward to continuing the momentum of innovation at the university.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.