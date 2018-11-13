R.E. Lee out, new name announced for Virginia high school

STAUNTON, Va. - With the fate of Robert E Lee High School determined, those in Staunton learned Monday night what name the school will now go by.

Starting in July, the school will become Staunton High School for the first time in more than a century, according to NBC29.

The name was the most popular result of a public survey which also included Queen City High School, Shenandoah Valley High School, Valley High School and Shenandoah High School.

Back in October, the Staunton City School Board voted 4-2 to no longer have the school be known as Robert E. Lee High School.

This leaves only two schools across Virginia named after the Confederate general, an elementary school in Spotsylvania County and a high school in Fairfax County.

