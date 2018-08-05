Reaction to MVP construction halt continues

VIRGINIA - Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are continuing to celebrate Saturday after Friday’s ruling for MVP to stop construction.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a stop work order, a decision which was a victory for frustrated landowners and environmental advocates.

The news came one week after a panel of federal judges took away permits for the pipeline to pass through the Jefferson National Forest.

Pipeline opponent JB Hargett said he’s one of the people who filed complaints with FERC. The Rocky Mount resident said he doesn’t like how he says MVP workers have been treating landowners.

“I was glad to hear it because I'd been working for the past four months on trying to get it stopped through every means that I possibly could,” he said. “I just got tired of seeing MVP run over all the senior citizens and make threats and antagonize them and just try to bully over them.”

The ruling does not mean the company will have to abandon the project. The letter from FERC Friday said MVP may need to revise its plans, and those could be subject to further review.

An MVP spokeswoman said the company looks forward to continuing safe construction.

People have been reacting to the news on the 10 News Facebook page.

Kayla Kessinger said: "Way to go everyone who protested! Your voices were heard! Lets just hope this cease construction is permanent!”

Others sound more cautious. Davy Price said there’s, “Way (too) much money behind this for them to be stopped long.”

Others said the pipeline will be built. Lorie Peters said: “This is ridiculous, it’s gonna happen. Let them do their job so the land can heal. Please these workers are just that.”

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.