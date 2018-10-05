'Record number' of West Nile virus cases identified in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that it has identified a 'record number' of West Nile virus cases across the Commonwealth.

As of October 1, the VDH has identified 38 cases of West Nile virus in Virginia, with several cases in our region.

The VDH says it has identified two cases in the Central Virginia region, one in the New River Valley and one in Roanoke City.

According to the announcement, the best way to avoid West Nile is to prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and making sure your window screens are intact so that mosquitos satay outside.

