Remains found in a King George neighborhood identified as missing Pamplin teen, new suspect charged

KING GEORGE, Va. -

Investigators have confirmed that the remains found on July 21 in King George County are those of 19-year-old Megan Metzger.

Court documents show two people arrested in connection with Megan Metzger's disappearance witnessed her murder, cleaned up the crime scene and disposed of the weapon.

Keelyn R. Codynah, 23, of Spotsylvania, Robert P. Keating, 25, of Spotsylvania, and David W. Newton, 20, of Fredericksburg, have each been charged with one count of accessory to murder. All three are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Police have now also charged 19-year-old Juan Benavidez III with one count of accessory to murder. He was already being held at the Northern Neck Regional Jail for arson connected to the case.

According to documents, Codynah witnessed Metzger being shot and killed at a home in the 11000 block of Post Oak Road in Spotsylvania County on July 17. That address is listed as Keating's residence.

The documents state Codynah helped remove Metzger's body from the home and cleaned blood from the crime scene. Keating, the documents state, took the firearm used in the murder to Washington, DC, and disposed of it to help conceal the crime.

Newton's involvement was not detailed in the documents.

NBC12 reached out to the suspects' families for comment regarding the situation.

A family member of Keating's responded stating:

We are sorry for the family of Megan. Robert had made his own choices, and they haven’t always been the best ones, but this isn’t him. I know my brother and he wouldn’t do this. We would like everyone to respect both sides, as all of the families are suffering and trying to cope with this tragedy.

Court documents also show Codynah traveled to a Travelodge motel on the outskirts of Fredericksburg to pick up an item belonging to Metzger. That item is unknown.

According to time stamps on the document, Codynah picked the item up a little more than an hour before she was arrested by state police.

A woman who worked the overnight said she wasn’t aware of a person by the name of Metzger staying at the motel.

After Metzger's disappearance, police received information about a possible body being located in the Fairview Beach community of King George County. The human remains were found at various locations around the community.

"All I saw was a couple of cop cars coming in and out. They were staying down there," community member Lorne Ottinger said.

Westmoreland County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Benavidez and charging him with arson. Investigators said he set Metzger's car on fire and then took off into the woods to evade authorities.

