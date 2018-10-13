Residents on South Park Circle frustrated over second flood damaging their homes this year

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Chris Kocher is one of several Roanoke County residents who have experienced flooding for the second time on South Park Circle this year.

“I had a brand new furnace in the basement that I never even got to fire from the last flood. Now I can't use it. I have no hot water. The flood ruined a lot of things,” Kocher said.

Julie Ritchie has lived in the area for 14 years.

She said she has never experienced so much damage caused by flooding until this year.

“All the water that used to be funneled in other directions are suddenly coming our direction. This area is not big enough to hold the water so the problem my house gets is ground water,” Ritchie said.

Damaged furniture, a couch and other household items piled in front of their homes.

Kocher said she will be busy for a while.

“It's a matter of drying everything out. I've got to do mold remediation again,” Kocher said.

Kocher said while she's glad to see some sunshine this weekend, she expects it will take several months to fully recover from the storm.

