Reward fund started to find person who set Virginia dog on fire

RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginia dog continues to fight for his life as he suffers from severe burns.

Sunday at 7:30 p.m., a brindle pit bull was tied to a pole, covered in accelerant and intentionally set on fire in Abner Clay Park off the 200 block of West Clay St. in Richmond, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Richmond Animal Care and Control took in the dog and named him Tommie. He suffered burns on 40 percent of his body and is currently fighting to stay alive.

According to RACC, so many people have donated that the animal care center believes that Tommie's vet bills will be fully covered. In fact, the donations have been so overwhelming that the shelter plans to use the leftover money for the "thousands of other animals we to save that never make it to social media."

A reward fund has also been started to help find the person responsible for the dog's injuries through the RACC Foundation. The reward will be offered to anyone with information that leads to a successful arrest and conviction for anyone tied to the crime.

The shelter says it has already received a $2,500 donation to the fund.

Donations to the reward fund can be made online, just be sure to put REWARD in the notes.

If the money from the fund is not awarded, it will support direct emergency vet costs for other RACC animals in critical need.

