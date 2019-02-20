Reward upped to $10,000 for information on man authorities say shot Bluefield officer

BLUEFIELD, Va. - The reward for information leading to the arrest of a man authorities say shot a Bluefield officer has been upped to $10,000, according to Virginia State Police.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined the U.S. Marshals Service by matching the reward amount of $5,000, totaling $10,000, for information leading to an arrest of Donquale Gray.

Police say that during the course of a traffic stop, Gray, the passenger of the stopped car, began shooting at and wounded an officer as he was standing outside the vehicle on the driver's side.

The officer and a second officer, who had responded to assist with the traffic stop, returned fire. The Toyota's driver got out of the vehicle and surrendered. Gray then got into the driver's seat and drove off. The car was found abandoned a few hours later in Bluefield, West Virginia.

The wounded police officer is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for a traffic violation and released. He was not injured in the shooting, nor was the other officer at the scene.

Authorities say the search continues for Gray, with a special interest in the Princeton, West Virginia area.

Information on Gray's location can be submitted to the following email addresses: USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov, questions@VSP.VIRGINIA.GOV. If the information is urgent, please call 911 or local law enforcement directly

