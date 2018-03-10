Richmond dog boarding facility shut down, animals seized

RICHMOND, Va. - Authorities have shut down a dog boarding facility in Richmond, seized 25 animals and cited the owner with animal cruelty.

Christie Chipps Peters is the director of Richmond Animal Care and Control. She tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch an inspection of the Animal Motel on Thursday ended with the seizure of the four most badly neglected animals. The remaining animals were seized Friday.

According to the newspaper, city building officials also condemned the building Friday because it had been operating without electricity, relying instead on propane heaters and a generator.

The building's owner, Joseph Meyers, said he had not neglected the dogs.

He said he had fed the dogs but, "Sometimes they get giardia. Sometimes they get intestinal worms."

