RICHMOND, Va. - Things are back to normal at the Richmond International Airport after a concourse had to be evacuated due to a suspicious package.



Airport officials say TSA found a watch and some wires in a carry-on bag at Concourse A around six this morning.



TSA followed the protocol and contacted the bomb squad to investigate it.



People near Concourse A were evacuated, and the area was closed for about 30 minutes.



The checkpoints are now back open.



No charges were filed.

