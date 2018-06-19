Riding for a cause: Man bikes from Virginia to Oregon to raise money for kids

(KSNF) - A man is riding his bike from Virginia to Oregon to support children with congenital heart disease.

John Maus has been on a quest since May 13 to raise awareness and funds for The Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

This cause is important to Maus and to one of his friends.

"His son passed away from a congenital heart disease, and that's the foundation that they work for a lot," said Maus.

So far, Maus has raised about $1,200. He hopes to reach $43,000 by the time he gets to Oregon.

