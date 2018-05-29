Riggleman to seek Republican nomination to replace Garrett

AFTON, Va. - Denver Riggleman announced on Tuesday that he is seeking the Republican nomination to replace Congressman Tom Garrett.

The announcement comes after Garrett said Monday that he will not seek re-election due to his alcoholism.

Here is Riggleman's statement:

"I am officially announcing my candidacy for the Republican nomination for the 5th Congressional District. As a political outsider, veteran, small business owner, and grassroots conservative, I will bring a fresh perspective to DC and help pass the President's agenda. As we have all seen over the past few years, it takes a real outsider with real world experience to drag the swamp monsters to dry land. As a veteran and small business owner, I am perfectly suited for that task.

I would like to thank Rep. Tom Garrett for his many years of public service as a Congressman, State Senator, and Commonwealth's Attorney. He and I have become close friends ever since I first signed up to be a delegate for him at the 2016 5th District Convention. Christine and I are sending prayers and best wishes to Tom and his family during this difficult time. Tom is a man of courage and a conviction, I look forward to continuing his pristine conservative voting record in DC."

Riggleman is a former Air Force Intelligence Officer, an owner of multiple small businesses, and a consultant for the Pentagon.

Denver lives in Afton, Virginia with his wife Christine.



