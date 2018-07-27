Roanoke County School Board pushes for more security officers in schools

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Diane Brady, a mother of four children, said she couldn't be more pleased about potential increased security for her children.

“One goes to Northside High School. We've had a lot of threats there. That certainly has been something that has woken me up to what a problem this is,” Brady said.

Brady admits to feeling on edge since the Parkland shooting in Florida earlier this year.

“It truly keeps many of us awake at night,” Brady said.

Member Donald Butzer of the Roanoke County School Board explains how the Parkland shooting was part of the influence in pushing for 15 additional school resource or security officers for the safety of students in all 27 schools.

“The day after the Parkland shooting, I called my board members and said we have to do everything we can to make certain that this doesn't happen in this county,”

Currently, Butzer said the Roanoke County middle and high schools have security officers.

In order to add them to the elementary schools, Butzer said the county would have to provide more funding.

“We do not have an allocation or a budget for it, that's a county line item,” Butzer said.

