Roanoke County Sheriff's Office takes part in National Drug Take Back Day

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - From the minute the Roanoke County Sheriff's Office put out boxes, community members started lining up to drop off all their unwanted medications.

“Within the first few minutes here, we already filled up one big trash bag of medications,” Glenn Sieck, Deputy Sheriff of the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The goal of the event is to help reduce prescription drug abuse and theft and to keep drugs out of the environment.

Some people didn't even have to get out of their cars to drop off medications.

Sieck said you don't want to keep medicine you don't need around your home.

“Any medication sitting around people's homes could fall into the wrong hands, especially with the opioid epidemic right now,” Sieck said.

“My hope for the future is for everybody to not be dependent on the opioids or any other drugs or anything and not be afraid to ask for help,” Tammy Mooney, a local resident who dropped off her unwanted medication, said.

Once the medication is collected, it will be turned over to federal agents for destruction.

