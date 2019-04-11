Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville, Wytheville to receive federal funding for housing projects

ROANOKE, Va. - Cities and counties across Virginia are receiving more than $43 million in federal funding to support affordable housing development.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that money will be divided among 26 different locales.

“All Virginians deserve access to safe and affordable housing,” the senators said. “We are pleased that this federal funding will help make a difference in communities across Virginia.”

Locally, Roanoke ($3,425,178), Danville ($1,120,996), Lynchburg ($861,994) and Wytheville ($491,870) are receiving funding.

Below is a complete list of Virginia housing authorities receiving funding

Richmond - $11,223,914 Norfolk - $8,049,884 Newport News - $4,053,812 Roanoke - $3,425,178 Portsmouth - $1,922,459 Alexandria - $1,877,154 Hampton - $1,372,164 Danville - $1,120,996 Chesapeake - $1,094,151 Suffolk - $1,080,297 Petersburg - $1,076,902 Charlottesville - $874,956 Lynchburg - $861,994 Hopewell - $840,721 Bristol - $839,375 Cumberland - $573,099 Marion - $532,801 Wytheville - $491,870 Norton - $479,901 Wise County - $427,005 Waynesboro - $409,419 Williamsburg - $269,909 Scott County - $204,263 Franklin - $155,253 Lee County - $137,519 Abingdon - $65,816

