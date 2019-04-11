Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville, Wytheville to receive federal funding for housing projects

ROANOKE, Va. - Cities and counties across Virginia are receiving more than $43 million in federal funding to support affordable housing development.
U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that money will be divided among 26 different locales.
“All Virginians deserve access to safe and affordable housing,” the senators said. “We are pleased that this federal funding will help make a difference in communities across Virginia.”
Locally, Roanoke ($3,425,178), Danville ($1,120,996), Lynchburg ($861,994) and Wytheville ($491,870) are receiving funding.
Below is a complete list of Virginia housing authorities receiving funding
- Richmond - $11,223,914
- Norfolk - $8,049,884
- Newport News - $4,053,812
- Roanoke - $3,425,178
- Portsmouth - $1,922,459
- Alexandria - $1,877,154
- Hampton - $1,372,164
- Danville - $1,120,996
- Chesapeake - $1,094,151
- Suffolk - $1,080,297
- Petersburg - $1,076,902
- Charlottesville - $874,956
- Lynchburg - $861,994
- Hopewell - $840,721
- Bristol - $839,375
- Cumberland - $573,099
- Marion - $532,801
- Wytheville - $491,870
- Norton - $479,901
- Wise County - $427,005
- Waynesboro - $409,419
- Williamsburg - $269,909
- Scott County - $204,263
- Franklin - $155,253
- Lee County - $137,519
- Abingdon - $65,816
