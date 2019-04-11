Virginia

Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville, Wytheville to receive federal funding for housing projects

Federal funding announced for 26 Virginia cities

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. - Cities and counties across Virginia are receiving more than $43 million in federal funding to support affordable housing development.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that money will be divided among 26 different locales.

“All Virginians deserve access to safe and affordable housing,” the senators said. “We are pleased that this federal funding will help make a difference in communities across Virginia.”

Locally, Roanoke ($3,425,178), Danville ($1,120,996), Lynchburg ($861,994) and Wytheville ($491,870) are receiving funding.

Below is a complete list of Virginia housing authorities receiving funding

  1. Richmond - $11,223,914
  2. Norfolk - $8,049,884
  3. Newport News - $4,053,812
  4. Roanoke - $3,425,178
  5. Portsmouth - $1,922,459
  6. Alexandria - $1,877,154
  7. Hampton - $1,372,164
  8. Danville - $1,120,996
  9. Chesapeake - $1,094,151
  10. Suffolk - $1,080,297
  11. Petersburg - $1,076,902
  12. Charlottesville - $874,956
  13. Lynchburg - $861,994
  14. Hopewell - $840,721
  15. Bristol - $839,375
  16. Cumberland - $573,099
  17. Marion - $532,801
  18. Wytheville - $491,870
  19. Norton - $479,901
  20. Wise County - $427,005
  21. Waynesboro - $409,419  
  22. Williamsburg - $269,909
  23. Scott County - $204,263
  24. Franklin - $155,253
  25. Lee County - $137,519
  26. Abingdon - $65,816

