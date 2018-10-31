Roanoke man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography charges

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release after pleading guilty to child porn-related charges, according to the Department of Justice.

57-year-old Scott Pieritz pleaded guilty to charges of enticement of a minor, receipt or attempted receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

In July 2017, law enforcement agents were notified that Pieritz, who had a duty to register as a sex offender as a result of three prior child pornography convictions, was using various social media applications to entice minors to produce and send him child pornography.

A search warrant for his electronic devices confirmed that Pieritz was in possession of numerous images and videos of child pornography, had posed as a minor online and had exchanged money and gifts for images from minors. The defendant also admitted to this conduct in an interview with law enforcement agents.

At the time of his arrest, Pieritz worked as a cashier and dishwasher at K&W Cafeteria in Roanoke.

The case was investigated by Virginia State Police, and was brought as a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

