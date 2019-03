ROANOKE, Va. - A local restaurant is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspect who stole their cash box Saturday night.

According to the Shishka Facebook page, a person in a white hat stole their cash box Saturday night. The restaurant will offer a $500 cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the restaurant via Facebook or by calling 540-400-0712.

