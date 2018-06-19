Local Office on Aging provides fans and air conditioning units to seniors

ROANOKE, Va. - Eighty-one-year-old James Lewis, who his friends know as Jack, says he used to only have this portable fan to keep cool.

“When I first moved into this trailer ,it used to have a big ole air conditioning unit. And then one day, it just quit,” said Lewis.

Lewis says he could not afford a new one. But his sister told him about the Local Office on Aging's Fan Care program, which provides free air conditioning units and box fans to seniors in need.

“I can tell a 100% difference, but if I didn't have that I don't know what I would do,” said Lewis.

Those applying for the Fan Care program must be at least 60 years old, meet monthly income guidelines, and live in the required areas.

“We think we are going to give out between 60 and 80 units,” said Ron Boyd, president and CEO of Local Office on Aging. “It depends on the funding, and the program is sponsored here in the greater Roanoke Valley through American Electric Power, Virginia Electric Power and the Local Office on Aging.”

Boyd says they have already given out 21 AC units and fans. The application period for the Fan Care program will remain open as long as they have supplies and funding.

“It works real good and keeps the house real cool,” said Lewis.

If you or know someone who would like to apply to the program call 540-345-0451.

