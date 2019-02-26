$10 day camp teaches kids CPR, gives up-close look at firefighting

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A new day camp will immerse kids in the world of fire and rescue.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue's Camp R.I.T., which stands for Respect, Integrity, and Teamwork, is a one-day camp for kids ages 10 to 14.

Kids will spend half the day at a fire station and the other half at a training center. They will get a brief lesson in CPR and will flow water from a fire hose, and adventurous children will also be able to slide down a high line from the three-story training tower.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue

The camp is Friday, July 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The $10 fee covers lunch and a T-shirt.

For more information or to receive registration forms, you can email Brian Clingenpeel at bclingenpeel@roanokecountyva.gov or call 540-777-8718.

